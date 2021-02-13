Borussia Dortmund v 1899 Hoffenheim

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 23Can
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 6Delaney
- 19Brandt
- 32Reyna
- 7Sancho
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 8Dahoud
- 11Reus
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 25Unbehaun
- 27Tigges
- 30Passlack
Hoffenheim
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Baumann
- 3Kaderábek
- 38Posch
- 11Grillitsch
- 22Vogt
- 30John
- 16Rudy
- 18Samassékou
- 14Baumgartner
- 9Bebou
- 10Dabbur
Substitutes
- 12Pentke
- 15Adams
- 19Belfodil
- 20Gacinovic
- 23Adamyan
- 28Richards
- 29Skov
- 35Beier
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).
Attempt saved. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland with a cross.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).
Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a through ball.
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.