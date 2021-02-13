German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0

Borussia Dortmund v 1899 Hoffenheim

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 23Can
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6Delaney
  • 19Brandt
  • 32Reyna
  • 7Sancho
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 2Morey
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11Reus
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 27Tigges
  • 30Passlack

Hoffenheim

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 38Posch
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 22Vogt
  • 30John
  • 16Rudy
  • 18Samassékou
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 9Bebou
  • 10Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 12Pentke
  • 15Adams
  • 19Belfodil
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 23Adamyan
  • 28Richards
  • 29Skov
  • 35Beier
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).

  3. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  7. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  11. Post update

    Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG Hoffenheim).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20153258263248
2RB Leipzig21135337181944
3B Leverkusen21115538211738
4Wolfsburg20108232191338
5Frankfurt2099241291236
6B Dortmund21103839291033
7B Mgladbach208843731632
8Freiburg218763533231
9Union Berlin207853425929
10Stuttgart216873734326
11Werder Bremen205872427-323
12Hoffenheim2165103037-723
13Augsburg2164112134-1322
14Köln205692033-1321
15Hertha Berlin2146112536-1118
16Arminia Bielefeld1952121532-1717
17Mainz2134141941-2213
18Schalke2015141552-378
View full German Bundesliga table

