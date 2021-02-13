Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona20:00AlavésAlavés
Venue: Camp Nou

Barcelona v Alavés

Saturday 13th February 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid21173144133154
2Real Madrid22144439192046
3Barcelona21134444202443
4Sevilla21133531161542
5Villarreal2281223122936
6Real Sociedad2298536201635
7Real Betis2293102937-830
8Granada238692738-1130
9Celta Vigo237882934-529
10Levante216963131027
11Ath Bilbao2174102826225
12Valencia225982830-224
13Getafe2266101728-1124
14Cádiz2266102035-1524
15Osasuna2257102131-1022
16Alavés2257101929-1022
17Eibar2248101825-720
18Real Valladolid2248102133-1220
19Elche213991931-1218
20Huesca22210101832-1416
