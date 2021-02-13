Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2

Granada v Atlético Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 2FoulquierSubstituted forQuinaat 79'minutes
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 20Vallejo
  • 15Neva
  • 11MachísSubstituted forSoroat 79'minutes
  • 8EtekiSubstituted forHerreraat 58'minutes
  • 19MontoroSubstituted forGonalonsat 69'minutes
  • 24KenedySubstituted forRodríguez Díazat 69'minutes
  • 23Molina

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez
  • 4Gonalons
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 12Quina
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 16Díaz
  • 18Marín
  • 21Herrera
  • 26Soro
  • 35Santos da Costa
  • 38Plomer

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 77mins
  • 18Felipe
  • 22Hermoso
  • 4KondogbiaSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6KokeBooked at 89mins
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
  • 8SaúlBooked at 43mins
  • 10Correa
  • 9SuárezBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5Torreira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 24Vrsaljko
  • 27Camello
  • 28García
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Germán Sánchez (Granada CF).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Domingos Quina replaces Dimitri Foulquier because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Alberto Soro replaces Darwin Machís.

  20. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid21173144133154
2Real Madrid22144439192046
3Barcelona21134444202443
4Sevilla21133531161542
5Villarreal2281223122936
6Real Sociedad2298536201635
7Real Betis2293102937-830
8Granada238692738-1130
9Celta Vigo237882934-529
10Levante216963131027
11Ath Bilbao2174102826225
12Valencia225982830-224
13Getafe2266101728-1124
14Cádiz2266102035-1524
15Osasuna2257102131-1022
16Alavés2257101929-1022
17Eibar2248101825-720
18Real Valladolid2248102133-1220
19Elche213991931-1218
20Huesca22210101832-1416
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories