Granada v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups
Granada
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 2FoulquierSubstituted forQuinaat 79'minutes
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 6Sánchez
- 20Vallejo
- 15Neva
- 11MachísSubstituted forSoroat 79'minutes
- 8EtekiSubstituted forHerreraat 58'minutes
- 19MontoroSubstituted forGonalonsat 69'minutes
- 24KenedySubstituted forRodríguez Díazat 69'minutes
- 23Molina
Substitutes
- 3Pérez
- 4Gonalons
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 12Quina
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 16Díaz
- 18Marín
- 21Herrera
- 26Soro
- 35Santos da Costa
- 38Plomer
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 77mins
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 4KondogbiaSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6KokeBooked at 89mins
- 21CarrascoBooked at 90mins
- 8SaúlBooked at 43mins
- 10Correa
- 9SuárezBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
- 28García
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Foul by Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid).
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Germán Sánchez (Granada CF).
Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).
Domingos Quina (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Hand ball by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Granada CF. Domingos Quina replaces Dimitri Foulquier because of an injury.
Substitution, Granada CF. Alberto Soro replaces Darwin Machís.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.