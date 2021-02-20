Ross County v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Follow live coverage from 18:30

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended, while defenders Tom Grivosti and Connor Randall have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Celtic duo Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed, while winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Ross County defender Callum Morris: "Any player in this division wants to pit themselves against the top players that the likes of Rangers and Celtic have and put in a good performance. The games where you are tested are always the best one in my eyes. I don't think it's beneficial to anyone if you are cruising about. If you are not switched on, you are liable to make mistakes."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We are just looking forward to the games now and keeping that winning form going, keep that winning groove and the level of performance going as best we can until the end of the season and see where it takes us."

Did you know? Ross County are winless in 22 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic (D5 L17) since a 3-2 win at home in March 2013.

