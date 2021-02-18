Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp20:00RangersRangers
Venue: Bosuilstadion

Royal Antwerp v Rangers - team news, preview & stats

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Scott Arfield scores for Rangers against Standard Liege
Rangers beat Belgian side Standard Liege home and away during the group stage
Europa League last 32 first leg: Royal Antwerp v Rangers
Venue: Bosuilstadion, Antwerp Date: Thursday, 18 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Steven Gerrard is expecting a "top performance" from Rangers when they take on Royal Antwerp in Belgium in Thursday's Europa league last-32 tie.

Rangers go into the first leg unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and Europa League this season.

The Ibrox men have already overcome Belgian opposition this season in the shape of Standard Liege.

"I see a twinkle in the eyes at training and they have shown a real top-level," said Gerrard.

"We're expecting a top performance. The standard in training has been fantastic. The level and intensity has gone through the roof and we are going in very excited."

Antwerp, who finished second in their Europa League group behind English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, are currently second in their domestic league.

Rangers defender Filip Helander says the results his side have managed in Europe this season shows the Scottish league in a good light.

He said: "We believe in ourselves and we hope to have a lot of the ball and attack as we normally do.

"Performing in Europe shows the good players we have in the Scottish league and hopefully we can progress again as we compete against the best."

Team news

Gerrard has quashed rumours that captain James Tavernier is an injury doubt, while Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe are available after domestic suspensions. Jermain Defoe is not part of the European squad, but January signings Scott Wright and Jack Simpson can play.

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey are isolating following a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Antwerp have major selection issues, with star striker Dider Lamkel Ze suspended and his natural replacement Dieumerci Mbokani out with a calf injury.

Uruguayan forward Felipe Avenatti, who faced Rangers for Standard Liege in the group stages, is eligible but several others are out or doubtful. Coach Franky Vercauteren says he will have a maximum of 18 first-team players available.

"We will probably miss seven or eight," he said. "We have to deal with that and so we still have to believe that the squad and the selection challenging Rangers are able to beat them. It's not an excuse. This is what we have to deal with."

Match stats

  • Antwerp face Rangers for the first time but have lost three of their four games against Scottish opponents. Their only victory was a 4-0 home vwin over Dundee United in the 1989/90 Uefa Cup.
  • Rangers have already defeated Belgian opposition this term, beating Standard Liege home and away during the group stages. In their eight matches against sides from Belgium they have lost only once - away to Standard in the 1961/62 European Cup quarter final.
  • This is Antwerp's first match in the knockout stages of a major European competition since they lost 2-10 on aggregate to Newcastle United in the 1994/95 Uefa Cup first round.
  • Rangers have only lost the first leg of a major European knockout tie once in their last nine, though this was last time out - against Bayer Leverkusen in last term's Europa League last 16.

