Danny Rowe made 29 appearances for Ipswich, one of which paired him up against fellow new Burton signing Michael Mancienne, then with Nottingham Forest

League One bottom club Burton Albion have signed former Ipswich Town winger Danny Rowe on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Free agent Rowe, 28, had been without a club since leaving Ipswich last summer.

The ex-Stockport, Barrow, Macclesfield, Fylde and Lincoln City man becomes the 11th signing made by Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink since he returned to the club on 1 January.

He was registered in time to play in Saturday's game at Northampton.

Burton began the day five points behind the four sides immediately above them - Saturday's opponents Northampton, Swindon Town, Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers.

Rowe made only 14 starts in his 29 games over three and half years with Ipswich, which included two loan spells at Lincoln.

