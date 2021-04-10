Forfar Athletic v East Fife

ForfarForfar Athletic15:00East FifeEast Fife
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|15
|8
|4
|3
|24
|11
|13
|28
|2
|Cove Rangers
|15
|7
|4
|4
|19
|11
|8
|25
|3
|Montrose
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|19
|5
|23
|4
|Airdrieonians
|15
|7
|1
|7
|22
|19
|3
|22
|5
|Partick Thistle
|14
|5
|6
|3
|18
|13
|5
|21
|6
|East Fife
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|21
|-2
|21
|7
|Peterhead
|15
|6
|2
|7
|13
|16
|-3
|20
|8
|Clyde
|14
|5
|2
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|17
|9
|Dumbarton
|15
|4
|4
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|16
|10
|Forfar
|15
|2
|5
|8
|9
|23
|-14
|11