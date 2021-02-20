National League
TorquayTorquay United17:20HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v FC Halifax Town

National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay22135442202244
2Sutton United19114432171537
3Notts County19113526141236
4Stockport21106530201036
5Hartlepool2111373022836
6Wrexham2210573023735
7Eastleigh219753123834
8Altrincham239682727033
9Maidenhead United199462826231
10Boreham Wood218672319430
11Bromley208573124729
12Solihull Moors189272419529
13Aldershot2284102933-428
14Halifax217683327627
15Yeovil217593033-326
16Dag & Red217592028-826
17Chesterfield187383023724
18Woking206592326-323
19Wealdstone196492740-1322
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn1953112139-1818
22Barnet1933131645-2912
23Dover1531111235-2310
