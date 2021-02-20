Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Follow live coverage from 14:00 GMT
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|29
|25
|4
|0
|69
|8
|61
|79
|2
|Celtic
|29
|19
|7
|3
|64
|22
|42
|64
|3
|Hibernian
|28
|14
|7
|7
|39
|26
|13
|49
|4
|Aberdeen
|29
|12
|9
|8
|31
|29
|2
|45
|5
|Livingston
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|34
|1
|39
|6
|St Mirren
|28
|9
|7
|12
|27
|33
|-6
|34
|7
|Dundee Utd
|29
|8
|10
|11
|26
|38
|-12
|34
|8
|St Johnstone
|29
|7
|9
|13
|28
|39
|-11
|30
|9
|Motherwell
|28
|7
|7
|14
|26
|43
|-17
|28
|10
|Kilmarnock
|29
|7
|3
|19
|26
|41
|-15
|24
|11
|Hamilton
|28
|6
|6
|16
|28
|54
|-26
|24
|12
|Ross County
|28
|6
|5
|17
|21
|53
|-32
|23
