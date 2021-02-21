Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Davison.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Townsend
- 32Shephard
- 6Farquharson
- 28Demetriou
- 3Haynes
- 10Sheehan
- 4Labadie
- 20Hartigan
- 19Telford
- 18Maynard
- 27Scrimshaw
Substitutes
- 1King
- 8Dolan
- 9Amond
- 14Lewis
- 16Gambin
- 22Ellison
- 29Taylor
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Thomas
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Stokes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Bernard
- 20Whitehouse
- 8Adams
- 6Cargill
- 23Davison
- 11Cadden
- 14Matt
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 7Hutchinson
- 10Collins
- 17Bailey
- 18Young
- 21Wagstaff
- 25Richardson
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Shephard with a cross.
Jake Scrimshaw (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Liam Shephard (Newport County).
Post update
Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
