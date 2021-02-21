League Two
NewportNewport County0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Townsend
  • 32Shephard
  • 6Farquharson
  • 28Demetriou
  • 3Haynes
  • 10Sheehan
  • 4Labadie
  • 20Hartigan
  • 19Telford
  • 18Maynard
  • 27Scrimshaw

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 8Dolan
  • 9Amond
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Gambin
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Taylor

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 8Adams
  • 6Cargill
  • 23Davison
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 10Collins
  • 17Bailey
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Davison.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Shephard with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Jake Scrimshaw (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Shephard (Newport County).

  6. Post update

    Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Priestley Farquharson (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge30157847281952
2Forest Green27139537261148
3Cheltenham28138737261147
4Morecambe2913793940-146
5Salford28129738231545
6Tranmere2813693734345
7Newport2712873729844
8Exeter271110649341543
9Carlisle25134835241143
10Bolton29118103640-441
11Leyton Orient28116113530539
12Crawley2710893735238
13Bradford27107103131037
14Walsall2881373537-237
15Harrogate29106133337-436
16Scunthorpe27112143135-435
17Oldham28105134652-635
18Mansfield2871383739-234
19Port Vale2996144144-333
20Colchester2871293037-733
21Stevenage30712112431-733
22Southend2966171845-2724
23Barrow2758143239-723
24Grimsby2756162046-2621
View full League Two table

