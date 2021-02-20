League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 25Cundy
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 20Slattery
  • 11Lee
  • 10Graham
  • 15Akinde
  • 16MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 4O'Keefe
  • 6Morton
  • 7Willock
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 19Oliver
  • 21O'Connor

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Day
  • 26Baldwin
  • 15Kilgour
  • 25Harries
  • 43Williams
  • 4Grant
  • 14McCormick
  • 3Leahy
  • 17Daly
  • 9Hanlan
  • 21Ayunga

Substitutes

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 6Upson
  • 11Nicholson
  • 20Hargreaves
  • 22Hare
  • 24Tutonda
  • 33Rodman
Referee:
James Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City27165640221853
2Hull29164946242252
3Peterborough27164743251852
4Portsmouth27146745261948
5Doncaster26153843311248
6Accrington26136738271145
7Sunderland271111539241544
8Oxford Utd2613494334943
9Charlton2812794338543
10Plymouth2811893943-441
11Ipswich26124103027340
12Crewe28117103635140
13MK Dons28108103833538
14Blackpool25114102926337
15Gillingham28114133640-437
16Fleetwood2898113225735
17Shrewsbury258982628-233
18Bristol Rovers2776142744-1727
19Rochdale2868144155-1426
20Wimbledon2667132947-1825
21Northampton2867152043-2325
22Swindon2873183253-2124
23Wigan2866162854-2624
24Burton2657143251-1922
View full League One table

