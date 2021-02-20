Championship
CoventryCoventry City0BrentfordBrentford0

Coventry City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 38Hamer
  • 6Kelly
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 19Walker
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 8Allen
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 14Sheaf
  • 16Pask
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 25James
  • 26Shipley

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 27Janelt
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 15Forss
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 14Dasilva
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 23Reid
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 31Zamburek
  • 34Pressley
  • 37Gilbert
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).

  2. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Biamou with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kelly (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford).

  7. Post update

    Tyler Walker (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30187541241761
2Brentford311610556322458
3Watford31169640211957
4Swansea28168436152156
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth301310744281649
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Barnsley29126113335-242
11Millwall3091473027341
12Blackburn291161243331039
13Preston30123153438-439
14Bristol City30123152941-1239
15Luton29107122331-837
16QPR2899102833-536
17Derby3097142232-1034
18Nottm Forest3089132531-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry31711132742-1532
21Rotherham2885153339-629
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham30610142137-1628
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
View full Championship table

