Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|30
|18
|7
|5
|41
|24
|17
|61
|2
|Brentford
|31
|16
|10
|5
|56
|32
|24
|58
|3
|Watford
|31
|16
|9
|6
|40
|21
|19
|57
|4
|Swansea
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|15
|21
|56
|5
|Reading
|30
|15
|6
|9
|44
|34
|10
|51
|6
|Bournemouth
|30
|13
|10
|7
|44
|28
|16
|49
|7
|Cardiff
|30
|12
|7
|11
|42
|33
|9
|43
|8
|Middlesbrough
|30
|12
|7
|11
|34
|31
|3
|43
|9
|Stoke
|30
|10
|12
|8
|34
|33
|1
|42
|10
|Barnsley
|29
|12
|6
|11
|33
|35
|-2
|42
|11
|Millwall
|30
|9
|14
|7
|30
|27
|3
|41
|12
|Blackburn
|29
|11
|6
|12
|43
|33
|10
|39
|13
|Preston
|30
|12
|3
|15
|34
|38
|-4
|39
|14
|Bristol City
|30
|12
|3
|15
|29
|41
|-12
|39
|15
|Luton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|23
|31
|-8
|37
|16
|QPR
|28
|9
|9
|10
|28
|33
|-5
|36
|17
|Derby
|30
|9
|7
|14
|22
|32
|-10
|34
|18
|Nottm Forest
|30
|8
|9
|13
|25
|31
|-6
|33
|19
|Huddersfield
|30
|9
|6
|15
|34
|44
|-10
|33
|20
|Coventry
|31
|7
|11
|13
|27
|42
|-15
|32
|21
|Rotherham
|28
|8
|5
|15
|33
|39
|-6
|29
|22
|Sheff Wed
|29
|9
|7
|13
|21
|31
|-10
|28
|23
|Birmingham
|30
|6
|10
|14
|21
|37
|-16
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|29
|4
|7
|18
|22
|51
|-29
|19
