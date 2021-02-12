Last updated on .From the section Bolton

George Thomason joined Bolton Wanderers from non-league side Longridge Town in 2019

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club for a further 18 months.

The 20-year-old has made 10 senior appearances for Bolton and has scored one goal this season.

"Wanderers gave me my first taste of professional football and I'm buzzing to sign this new deal," he said.

"The manager and the management team have put their trust in me and I intend to repay that."