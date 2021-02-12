Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Ryan Flynn (right) was judged to have fouled Greg Taylor for Celtic's penalty in Paisley

Players guilty of diving should be named and shamed, says St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin, as he hit out at the "joke" penalty Celtic were awarded against his side in midweek.

Celtic scored their second goal from the spot in a 4-0 win in Paisley after Ryan Flynn's challenge on Greg Taylor.

Goodwin also accused Hibernian winger Jamie Murphy of going down too easily this season.

"The penalty the other night was a joke," said the St Mirren boss.

"Ryan Flynn touches Greg Taylor's shoulder then pulls away very quickly. Then Greg Taylor's legs fall away beneath him.

"I can understand players if they are tripped or kicked falling over. I can't understand how players can fall over when someone touches their shoulder.

"We've had similar against Hibs three games ago. It seems to be certain individuals who are very good at it and very clever.

"Not every little bit of contact in the area is a penalty. Hibs got a penalty the other day against Aberdeen and again it was the same player involved. It's just minimal contact.

"I'd be embarrassed if I was some of these players watching these incidents back. I'd really be cringing."

Goodwin backed Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard's call for Scottish football to bring in VAR, and he called on the compliance officer to get tough on persistent offenders in the meantime.

"I think everybody involved in the game needs to take responsibility for it - managers, players and referees," he added.

"We need to start naming and shaming.

"The compliance officer needs to get involved more and suspensions need to be handed out to these individuals. And it needs to be consistent as that's the frustration for everyone in the game."