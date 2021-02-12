Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Giles Coke was at Hereford in National League North before joining Grimsby

Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Giles Coke after overcoming issues related to his registration.

Coke, 34, was given permission to join the Mariners by National League North side Hereford.

Initially it appeared his registration could not be transferred, but the English Football League and Football Association have now approved the deal.

"I'm really pleased, not just for ourselves but for the player as well," Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said.

"When I delivered the news last week that it looked like he couldn't sign for us, you could see him get quite emotional really, angry, annoyed and disappointed.

"In the few weeks we have had him here, he has worked incredibly hard but also the extra sessions he was putting in to prove his desire and show the work he is willing to put in.

"I have no doubt he can be part of the matchday squad.

"Whether or not he could give us a full 90 minutes would be a bit of a wait and see situation and that's something I would have to take into consideration."

Coke, who lists Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday and Mansfield among his former clubs, has scored 27 goals in 323 games during his career.

