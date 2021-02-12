Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Gareth Bale has scored four goals in four different competitions - the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - since returning to Spurs

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says a midweek social media post by Gareth Bale was a "contradiction" with reality.

Wales forward Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, missed Wednesday's incredible 5-4 FA Cup defeat at Everton.

Mourinho said the player had asked for a scan after missing training on Monday before Bale stated on social media external-link on Tuesday: "Good session today."

"It was a contradiction between the post and the reality," added Mourinho.

Bale, 31, has struggled to make an impact since his return to Spurs in September.

He has started just two Premier League matches and has not made an appearance since 31 January.

"Since the beginning of the season in relationship to everything, I try to be very private and try to keep everything indoors, but I felt I needed to address the situation," added Mourinho on Friday.

"The post was not even his responsibility, I don't know. But the post was showing 'training session great and I am ready' and was totally wrong."

"He had a scan, the scan didn't show an injury but his feelings were still there and coaches, sports science and medical people, we can never go against feelings because the player's feelings are much more important than all of us.

"So he was not ready for the game. It is as simple as that."

Tottenham, who have one win in five league and cup matches, are at Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

"If he is ready for tomorrow, he is selected for tomorrow," said Mourinho.

It is not the first time this season Mourinho has spoken out about one of his players.

In December, the Portuguese accused Dele Alli of "creating problems for his own team" in Tottenham's 3-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Stoke City.