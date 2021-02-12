Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Former Liverpool youngster Yan Dhanda has scored five goals in 42 games since joining Swansea in 2018

Facebook says the person who racially abused Swansea City's Yan Dhanda has been temporarily blocked from sending Instagram messages - but their account will not be shut down.

Midfielder Dhanda, 22, was abused after Swansea's FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Facebook says people should have the chance to learn from mistakes.

"We do not want racism and hate on our platforms," a Facebook spokesperson said.

"The person who sent this message has been restricted from sending messages on Instagram for a set period of time, and we will remove new accounts created to get around this restriction.

"We think it's important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes but, per the new measures put in place this week, if they continue to break our rules this account will be removed."

Dhanda, who is of British Asian background, was sent a racist message on Instagram - which is owned by Facebook - after playing 77 minutes of Manchester City's 3-1 cup victory at the Liberty Stadium.

The matter was reported to South Wales Police, who are continuing their investigations.

Swansea and Manchester City condemned the abuse, while Dhanda wrote on Twitter that he was "so proud of who I am and representing Asians".

In a statement, Swansea called on social media companies to "go above and beyond to stamp out this abhorrent level of behaviour", while Manchester City said they would support police in their bid to establish whether one of their fans was involved.

On Thursday, some of football's governing bodies wrote a joint letter to Facebook and Twitter urging them to "accept responsibility for preventing abuse" and "go further than you have promised to do to date" in the wake of a number of abusive messages aimed at footballers in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, before Dhanda joined the list of players targeted, Facebook said it was "horrified" by the continued online abuse of players.

Former England Under-17 international Dhanda, who hails from the West Midlands, is one of a handful of British Asians currently playing professional football in the United Kingdom.

The ex-Liverpool youngster, whose father Jaz was born in England to Indian parents, spoke earlier this season about the racist abuse he faced as a youngster.