James Justin has played more games this season than any other Leicester player

Leicester defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after damaging knee ligaments.

The 22-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the second half of the Foxes' FA Cup fifth round win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Justin, who has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, was carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly.

"The scan hasn't shown up so well, it's a massive blow for us," said Rodgers.

"He's been incredible for us, played in so many positions and been a minimum eight out of 10 in all of them.

"He's tough mentally and physically, that's what makes him the boy he is.

"It will make him stronger. He was upset yesterday because he's been so robust, he's played nearly every game."

Rodgers said full-back Justin was currently in London with the club's doctor "getting expertise" for the next step, but is expected to have surgery soon.

He added Justin would "take inspiration" from team-mate Ricardo Pereira, who has recently returned to action after recovering from an ACL injury of his own.

"We've had it first-hand with Ricardo Pereira," said Rodgers. "Ricky was out for a period of time and he's come back now fitter and stronger and getting his game time up, so that will be a source of inspiration for [Justin] as he goes through his recovery."