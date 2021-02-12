Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Dean Smith and John Terry have guided Aston Villa to the Premier League and reached the 2020 Carabao Cup final since arriving in October 2018

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says no contact has been made about assistant John Terry for a management role.

Former Chelsea and England defender Terry has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Bournemouth, who sacked Jason Tindall last week.

Terry, also linked with Celtic, has been at Villa since October 2018.

"For somebody to leave a club and go to another you need them to contact us, and we haven't been contacted," said Smith on Friday.

Smith arrived at Villa along with Terry, 40, as his assistant.

Under their management, Villa have won promotion to the Premier League, reached the 2019-20 Carabao Cup final and, after surviving on the final day of last season, sit ninth in the table.

Terry, a five-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, has made no secret he wants to be a manager since retiring from playing in 2018.

Smith said Villa would not stand in the way of his departure if the time was right.

"I've always said right from the outset that John Terry came here to learn about coaching, and he's become a very, very good assistant manager to myself," he added.

"He wants to go into management but there's got to be a right time and the right club for him, and likewise it has to be the right time for Aston Villa as well."