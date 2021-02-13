Simone Magill scores in Northern Ireland's victory over the Faroes Island in September

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says this month's friendly against England is the perfect preparation for their Euro 2022 play-off in April.

The 26-year-old Everton forward returns to the squad after missing the final two qualifiers because of injury.

"It is a real good test to see where we are going into the play-off, up against world class players," said Magill.

"It's massive - we have to prepare as best we can and who better to do that against than England."

The fixture will be broadcast live on the BBC at 12:30 GMT on 23 February.

Northern Ireland are just two games away from making a major women's tournament for the first time, although the draw has yet to be made to determine their opponents for the play-off.

Teenage kicks

Magill made her senior international debut at just 15 and has been a mainstay in a side that regularly struggled to make an impact at the top level.

That all changed in the Euro 2022 qualifying campaign and Magill gives much of the credit to manager Kenny Shiels, who was appointed to the post in 2019.

"We've been on this journey for years - we've gone through so much together so to reach this stage is fantastic and to be on this journey with those girls makes it even more special," added Magill. who has scored 15 goals in 55 international appearances.

Kenny Shiels has guided the Northern Ireland team to the brink of history

"We've had to battle for results but now we've adapted that more technical and tactical quality to our game with the other side - that fight - that has always been there.

"Kenny coming in has been fantastic in enhancing that even more and the buy-in we've given him and the buy-in he's given us. It's been electrifying in some ways and that's shown in our recent performances and results, and that's why we are where we are now.

"We can qualify for tournaments and it's been my dream to qualify for a major tournament with this group. We've achieved so much in such a short space of time - that shows we can go far and what we can achieve over the next five to 10 years.

"The play-off is what we've worked for and dreamt of. It's a very exciting time for Northern Ireland women's football and I'm just delighted to be playing a part in that."