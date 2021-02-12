Ross County v Hibernian has fallen victim to the weather, but the weekend's five other Premiership fixtures remain.

Four games on Saturday include leaders Rangers seeking a 14th straight home win when Kilmarnock come calling, while St Johnstone host Celtic in the sole Sunday match.

Catch up with the team news and stats for the matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v St Mirren (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen have a doubt over Fraser Hornby due to illness. Greg Leigh faces a long spell out after pulling his hamstring. Loan signing Florian Kamberi is still awaiting a work permit while Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (chest) remain out.

St Mirren face a double blow as they wait to learn if both Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Eamonn Brophy, who has a stress fracture in his foot, will miss the remainder of the season.

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn: "I am frustrated I haven't been playing much this season so it's down to me to try and take opportunities as much as I can."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Jamie McGrath has been one of our star players this season. We're still awaiting his scan results. The best case scenario is a couple of weeks of healing then we can try to strap it up and get to the end of the season then operate."

Did you know? Aberdeen have been unbeaten at home against St Mirren in their last 11 league encounters (W5 D6).

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Pick your St Mirren XI



















Dundee Utd v Livingston (Sat 15:00)

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers has returned to training after an ankle injury, as has defender Mark Connolly following a family bereavement.

Livingston's Gavin Reilly returns from a positive Covid-19 test and Julien Serrano after a period of self-isolation. Jon Guthrie (back) and Josh Mullin (knock) are also back in contention.

Dundee Utd manager Micky Mellon: "We have the opportunity to challenge for the top six but we have to keep our focus and look forward to the games."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "The boys who start on Saturday have a fantastic opportunity to stake a claim for the cup final."

Did you know? Dundee United are without a win in their last four league games at Tannadice (D2 L2). The Tangerines have scored just four times during those matches and conceded 10.

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Pick your Livingston XI



















Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (Sat 15:00)

Motherwell's Steven Lawless (knee), Liam Grimshaw (illness), Nathan McGinley (face) and Declan Gallagher (muscle tear) remain out.

Scott Martin returns for Hamilton after a thigh strain, while Ben Stirling is back from a bout of illness. Shaun Want (thigh), Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks.

Motherwellmidfielder Allan Campbell: "They are a tough team to play against, they get in your faces and make it hard, but we just need to stand up to that and match them and then show our qualities."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "We need to go down swinging. That's always been the approach since I came into the job. Have a go."

Did you know? Motherwell have only won one of their last six top-flight matches against Hamilton (D2 L3). They have not managed a league goal against the Accies in over a year.

Pick your Motherwell XI



















Pick your Hamilton Academical XI



















Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00)

Rangers will be without Kemar Roofe, who received a two-game ban retrospectively for his challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson, while fellow striker Alfredo Morelos completes a three-match suspension. Jermain Defoe (calf) returns and Scott Arfield (ankle) is back in training.

New signing Kyle Lafferty could go straight into the Kilmarnock side. Danny Rogers (back) returns and Calum Waters (groin), Stuart Findlay (ankle) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) are working their way back but Alan Power is suspended for two games.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Full-time referees is one area where 100% the level would get better up here."

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty: "The squad that we have is definitely top six. Hopefully I can come in and add to the team and get the goals to push us up the league."

Did you know? Rangers have recorded 13 straight league victories at Ibrox, scoring 39 goals and conceding just once.

Pick your Rangers XI



















Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















St Johnstone v Celtic (Sun 12:00)

Murray Davidson is St Johnstone's only absentee. The midfielder has a calf injury and is battling to be fit for the League Cup final later this month.

Stephen Welsh is almost certainly out for Celtic after injuring an ankle against St Mirren on Wednesday. James Forrest (ankle) continues to get up to speed while defender Christopher Jullien (knee) is out long-term.

St Johnstone defender James Brown: "When I got the call from the gaffer, he was a massive part of me coming up here. I worked with him at Millwall and got on well with him there. When he gave me a call it was a no-brainer to come up."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "St Johnstone are a difficult team to play against and difficult team to beat. Obviously they are buoyed getting to the League Cup final which is fantastic for them."

Did you know? St Johnstone have lost nine successive home meetings with Celtic, failing to score in the last seven.

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















