Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last weekend was one of the lowest-scoring fixture cards this season with Amy Irons and Peter Lovenkrands sharing a 20-20 draw.

But can the presenter of The Nine net a winner this week? She is going up against former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart, who scored just 30 points last time out.

Amy Michael Aberdeen v St Mirren 1-0 2-1 Dundee Utd v Livingston 2-2 1-1 Motherwell v Hamilton Academical 2-0 2-0 Rangers v Kilmarnock 2-1 3-1 Ross County v Hibernian P-P P-P St Johnstone v Celtic 2-3 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,310 Pundits 1,210