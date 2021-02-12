Ross County v Hibernian: Pitch inspection called for Premiership clash
A pitch inspection has been called for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting between Ross County and Hibernian.
The call on the match will be taken at 14:00 GMT on Friday, with two Championship fixtures already off due to wintry weather.
Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee and Raith Rovers v Ayr United are both postponed due to snow.
Saturday's Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Morton game is also subject to a Friday inspection at 13:30.
A date for the re-arranged fixture for Dundee's visit to Fife has yet to be announced.