Northern Ireland booked a first-ever European Championships play-off by beating the Faroe Islands in December

Everton striker Simone Magill is one of seven changes to Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland squad for the friendly with England on 23 February.

Magill missed NI's wins against Belarus and the Faroe Islands, which secured a Euro 2022 play-off, through injury.

Sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness are unavailable for selection and Demi Vance misses out with a knee injury.

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway and Linfield duo Casey Howe and Rebecca McKenna return to the squad.

Louise McDaniel, who recently returned to Northern Ireland after a spell with Hearts, also comes back into the panel while uncapped Crusaders Strikers goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford and under-17 defender Ella Haughey are both included.

Rangers midfielder Megan Bell and Glentoran duo Emma McMaster and Caragh Hamilton are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Forfar Farmington goalkeeper Lauren Perry and Glentoran trio Joely Andrews, Danielle Maxwell and Kerry Beattie miss out on selection after being involved in the European qualifiers at the end of 2021.

The encounter with England at St George's Park will be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button on 23 February, with kick-off at 12.30 GMT.

It will provide Shiels' side with crucial match practice ahead of the two-legged Euro 2022 play-off in April.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns, Rebecca Flaherty, Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows, Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Ashley Hutton, Julie Nelson, Abbie Magee, Ella Haughey, Rebecca Holloway.

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Marissa Callaghan, Chloe McCarron, Rachel Furness, Sam Kelly, Louise McDaniel, Sarah McFadden, Rebecca McKenna, Ciara Watling.

Strikers: Simone Magill, Emily Wilson, Casey Howe, Lauren Wade.