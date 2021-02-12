Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's U21s finished fifth in Euro 2021 qualifying

Northern Ireland will begin their bid to reach the 2023 Uefa Under-21 European Championship finals away to Malta on 3 September.

Andy Crosby's side will face Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta in Group C.

NI's campaign starts in Malta in September and will end the following summer away to Lithuania on 7 June.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will automatically qualify for the finals in Romania and Georgia.

The two host countries will participate in the finals and the other eight group runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

After the visit to Malta, NI host Slovakia in September before two difficult away trips to top seeds Russia and Spain the following month.

Lithuania will travel to NI in November before the return match against Malta. A trip to Slovakia and home contest with Russia kick-off 2022 before the final matches at home to Spain and away to Lithuania in June.

All venues and kick-off times for the qualifiers have yet to be confirmed.