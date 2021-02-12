Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Salmon (centre) has scored nine goals in all competitions for Bristol City this season

Bristol City forward Ebony Salmon has been handed her first England call-up by interim manager Hege Riise for the friendly against Northern Ireland.

Salmon, 20, captained the Young Lionesses squad to fourth place at the Women's Under-17 Championship in 2018.

"Ebony is a young, talented player who we think will benefit from exposure to the senior environment," said Riise.

The fixture will be broadcast live on the BBC at 12:30 GMT on 23 February.

Riise, who will lead the Lionesses against Northern Ireland for their first official fixture in almost a year, added Salmon had caught the eye by netting nine goals in all competitions for Bristol City this season.

"She has been performing consistently at club level, showing great speed and scoring goals so we are excited to welcome her on camp next week," added Riise.

Salmon will join the rest of the 21-player squad when they meet at the national team's training base, St. George's Park, on 18 February.