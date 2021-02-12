Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Former Bath, Truro and Forest Green loanee Joe Wollacott is yet to make an appearance for his parent club Bristol City

League One Swindon Town have signed goalkeeper Joe Wollacott from Bristol City on a seven-day emergency loan.

Following the early recall of Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers, 19-year-old Archie Matthews was the only keeper in the Robins' squad.

Wollacott will start in Swindon's clash with Bristol Rovers on Saturday. subject to EFL and FA approval.

The 24-year-old kept nine clean sheets in 15 games while on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season.

Swindon are currently 22nd in League One, one point off safety, after losing their last two games.

