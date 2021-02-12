Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe was originally booked for his challenge on Murray Davidson

Rangers manager Steve Gerrard has questioned the point of having referees after another retrospective ban for one of his strikers.

On Wednesday a disciplinary panel upheld a two-game suspension for Kemar Roofe's lunge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson.

He will miss Saturday's Kilmarnock match along with Alfredo Morelos, who was retrospectively punished for a stamp on Hibs' Ryan Porteous.

"It's not right," said Gerrard.

"You can't - days or hours after a game - change your mind or have three guys come and re-referee the game. If that's the case, what's the point in us having referees?

"Why not just have no referees and we'll just make all the decisions days and hours after the game and we'll go from there?"

Roofe was initially booked for the challenge on Davidson earlier this month, but a panel of three former referees deemed the tackle breached Scottish FA disciplinary rule 200.

But Gerrard believes the introduction of VAR, goal-line technology and full-time officials is the answer to Scottish football's disciplinary system.

"We've got to trust the referees," he said. "They are going to make mistakes. They are human beings.

"Otherwise we're going to continue getting inconsistencies. Certain clubs are going to get different [treatment] than others because they're on the TV more and are more high-profile.

"The situation won't change unless we all collectively support the SFA and the officials in getting them the necessary support to be better and more consistent."