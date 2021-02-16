Last updated on .From the section European Football

Haaland has scored 16 goals in 12 Champions League games, the fastest player ever to reach that tally in the competition

Erling Braut Haaland feels Borussia Dortmund have "no chance" against Sevilla in the Champions League if they "play like we did" in recent games.

Dortmund have won just three of their past eight games in all competitions and lie sixth in the Bundesliga, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Lucien Favre was sacked in December after reaching the last 16 and Edin Terzic appointed interim boss.

"We just have to stick to the match plan and try to perform," said Haaland.

"Sevilla are a strong team. We just have to find our form again and do our best on the pitch to have a chance. If we play like we did in the last few games, we have no chance."

On Monday, Dortmund announced the appointment of Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose for next season.

Meanwhile, La Liga side Sevilla go into Wednesday's first leg of the last-16 tie in superb form, on the back of a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

Manager Julen Lopetegui said: "You are only looking at [their] results but if you analyse Dortmund's game, their potential and attacking threat you see they are very tough to match.

"They have top players in all positions but that does not take away our ambition to beat them."

Match stats