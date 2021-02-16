Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ramey has two goals and three assists for Juve this season

Juventus will be without Leonardo Bonucci and Paolo Dybala but have a fit-again Aaron Ramsey available for the Champions League trip to Porto.

Defender Bonucci has a "small physical problem" revealed boss Andrea Pirlo, who added that Dybala is training after a knee injury but not fit to play.

Wales midfielder Ramsey has travelled for the last-16 first leg after recovering from a muscle injury.

Porto midfielder Otavio is out of contention with a muscle injury.

He joins full-backs Nanu and Zaidu Sanusi on the sidelines for the Portuguese champions.

Jesus Corona returned from suspension for the 2-2 home draw with Boavista on Saturday and is likely to keep his place in midfield.

Juan Cuadrado had already been ruled out for Juve after picking up a hamstring injury during the Italian side's 1-0 defeat by Napoli on Saturday.

Juve come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final - though it was enough to qualify for the final - and the loss to Napoli.

However, Andrea Pirlo's side have conceded only two goals in their past eight games in all competitions and are currently fourth in Serie A, eight points behind but with a game in hand on leaders Inter.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto finished second behind Manchester City in Group C and are currently having a mini stumble in their domestic form, having drawn their past four matches to fall 10 points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon.

However, they have yet to concede a goal at home in the Champions League this season and in Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega they have two forwards with a combined 15 goals and 10 assists in the league so far in 2020-21.