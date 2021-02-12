Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland striker's career includes two spells at Rangers and a stint at Hearts

Much-travelled Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty could become Tommy Wright's first signing as Kilmarnock manager.

Lafferty, 33, is being linked with Kilmarnock after leaving Italian Serie B outfit Reggina four weeks ago following six months with the club.

The Fermanagh man's club career has included two spells with Rangers and a stint at Hearts.

Lafferty has earned 79 Northern Ireland caps and scored 20 international goals.

If the free agent does move to Kilmarnock, it is likely to be on a short-term deal until the end of this season.

Lafferty looked set to join Romanian club Sepsi earlier this week but that deal fell through so he is continuing his search for a club as he aims for regular club football to maintain his international career.

Kilmarnock are next in action in the Scottish Premiership against runaway leaders Rangers on Saturday after Wright's first match in charge on Wednesday night saw the club suffer a sixth successive defeat as they lost 1-0 at home to Motherwell.

Wright's side are just four points off the bottom of the table with Hamilton, in last place, having two games in hand on the Ayrshire men.