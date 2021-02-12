Last updated on .From the section Football

Oldham organised an early pitch inspection to help out Exeter, who were set to travel on Friday

Games in Leagues One and Two and the National League have been called off because of frozen pitches.

Crewe Alexandra postponed Saturday's home fixture with Portsmouth after a referee deemed the playing surface unplayable "in certain areas".

Oldham Athletic called off their League Two home game with Exeter City, which will now be played on Tuesday 23 March.

FC Halifax's Shay pitch was also deemed unplayable ahead of their fixture against Dover Athletic.

The early decision at Oldham will come as a relief to Exeter, who travelled to Barrow in midweek, only for the game to be called off an hour before kick-off.