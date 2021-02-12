Arsenal: Athens to host Gunners' Europa League last-32 'home' game against Benfica
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal's home leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Portuguese side Benfica will be played in Athens because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The match, which takes place on 25 February, will be played at Olympiakos' Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.
It was switched after the UK government imposed strict travel restrictions on arrivals from Portugal.
The first leg of the fixture, on 18 February, was moved to Rome's Stadio Olimpico earlier this week.
Manchester United's last-32 first-leg match, away to Spanish side Real Sociedad, was also moved this week to Juventus' Allianz Stadium.
The second leg will take place at Old Trafford as planned.
