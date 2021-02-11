Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester City won the FA Cup in 2019, beating Watford 6-0 in the final

Everton will host Premier League leaders Manchester City and Leicester City face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Toffees beat Tottenham 5-4 in a classic tie to reach the last eight.

The match at the King Power Stadium sees the top-flight's third-placed side host the team in second.

In the other ties, Bournemouth play Southampton in a south-coast derby while Barnsley or Chelsea will host Sheffield United.

Full quarter-final draw:

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United