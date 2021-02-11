Aberdeen are five points behind third-placed Hibernian after losing at Easter Road last Saturday

Derek McInnes hopes public backing from the Aberdeen board can ease the strain on his underperforming team.

The Dons have have gone four matches without a goal and are on a run of just one win in eight.

Following a loss at Easter Road, which leaves them five points behind third-placed Hibernian, chairman Dave Cormack said the board are "fully behind" the Premiership's longest serving manager.

"I think anybody looks for support from the people you work for," said McInnes.

"I am here to support the whole football department and the players and get them through a tough time.

"It's not the first time we have had a difficult run of results but we have always found a way to come through it. I think people at this club remember that."

McInnes, who has been in charge at Pittodrie since April 2013, is preparing for Saturday's home game with St Mirren.

"I have had loads of support externally from supporters; messages and emails and all the rest of it, and I am absolutely delighted with all that because I know there's a lot of people willing us to do well and I know what this club means to them," he added.

"We just want to try and knuckle down and get on with the job in hand.

"Hopefully with the board coming out and saying what they have said, we can just concentrate on the game. Because going into the game last week there was far too much pressure on my players."

Greg Leigh has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat to Hibs, while Ryan Hedges is awaiting surgery on a chest injury.

New arrival Fraser Hornby is struggling with illness and fellow deadline-day signing Florian Kamberi has yet to resolve work permit issues.

"We have had a few blows with injuries and through January, scrambling about the last day of the window is not how I want to do business," said McInnes.

"We could have done a lot of work better earlier in the window so there was a lot I wasn't happy about."

McInnes explained that former Hibs striker Kamberi has arrived in Scotland from Switzerland but is not yet able to join in training. "We are just waiting on the stamp of approval," he said.