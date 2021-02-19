Arsenal v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is the first top-flight manager to win the opening 10 games of a calendar year

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns arising from their Europa League draw at Benfica on Thursday.

Kieran Tierney could start after returning from a month-long injury as a substitute during that game, but Thomas Partey remains a fitness doubt.

Manchester City's Premier League top scorer Ilkay Gundogan has returned to training after missing the win at Everton with a groin issue.

Nathan Ake is their only other absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal always look more dangerous to me when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing through the middle, and it is a big boost for them to have him back in the team and scoring.

But Manchester City just keep churning out wins. They are playing really well anyway, and they have got Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the way back to full fitness, which is going to make them even better.

Prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings, scoring at least twice in nine of those games.

Arsenal have lost seven successive league matches against City, failing to score in their last three at home.

The Gunners could fail to score in four consecutive home league games against the same opponent for the first time in their history.

Arsenal

Arsenal's win against Leeds last time out was a first in four Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners are unbeaten in six league games at home (W3, D3).

Arsenal's four home defeats in 2020-21 equals their highest number of losses at the Emirates Stadium in a season.

They have won just three of their past 18 top-flight matches against the league leaders (D4, L11).

However, Arsenal's triumph against Liverpool in July means they can win consecutive games versus the team top of the table for the first time since 2007, when the second fixture was also against Manchester City.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's hat-trick versus Leeds means he has scored 201 goals in 369 top-flight matches.

Manchester City