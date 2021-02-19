Premier League
ArsenalArsenal16:30Man CityManchester City
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal v Manchester City

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is the first top-flight manager to win the opening 10 games of a calendar year

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have no new injury concerns arising from their Europa League draw at Benfica on Thursday.

Kieran Tierney could start after returning from a month-long injury as a substitute during that game, but Thomas Partey remains a fitness doubt.

Manchester City's Premier League top scorer Ilkay Gundogan has returned to training after missing the win at Everton with a groin issue.

Nathan Ake is their only other absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal always look more dangerous to me when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing through the middle, and it is a big boost for them to have him back in the team and scoring.

But Manchester City just keep churning out wins. They are playing really well anyway, and they have got Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the way back to full fitness, which is going to make them even better.

Prediction: 1-3

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has scored four goals and assisted two in five Premier League games versus Arsenal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings, scoring at least twice in nine of those games.
  • Arsenal have lost seven successive league matches against City, failing to score in their last three at home.
  • The Gunners could fail to score in four consecutive home league games against the same opponent for the first time in their history.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal's win against Leeds last time out was a first in four Premier League fixtures.
  • The Gunners are unbeaten in six league games at home (W3, D3).
  • Arsenal's four home defeats in 2020-21 equals their highest number of losses at the Emirates Stadium in a season.
  • They have won just three of their past 18 top-flight matches against the league leaders (D4, L11).
  • However, Arsenal's triumph against Liverpool in July means they can win consecutive games versus the team top of the table for the first time since 2007, when the second fixture was also against Manchester City.
  • Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's hat-trick versus Leeds means he has scored 201 goals in 369 top-flight matches.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City are the first top-flight team to win their opening 10 matches of a calendar year.
  • Victory against Everton extended their record run to 17 matches in all competitions, 12 of them in the league.
  • They are unbeaten in 24 competitive games since a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham in November.
  • The loss versus Spurs was the last time they trailed in any Premier League fixture.
  • City can equal the club record of 11 successive away victories in all competitions, set from May to November 2017.
  • They have kept 22 clean sheets, more than any other team in the top five European leagues or top four divisions in England.
  • Ilkay Gundogan is Manchester City's leading scorer in the Premier League, with his 11 goals all coming in his last 12 appearances.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City24175249153456
2Man Utd24137450311946
3Leicester24144642261646
4Chelsea24126640241642
5West Ham2412663728942
6Liverpool24117645321340
7Everton2311483533237
8Aston Villa22113836241236
9Tottenham23106736251136
10Arsenal24104103125634
11Leeds23102114042-232
12Wolves2486102532-730
13Southampton2385103039-929
14Crystal Palace2485112742-1529
15Burnley2476111830-1227
16Brighton2451182530-526
17Newcastle2474132540-1525
18Fulham24310112032-1219
19West Brom2427151955-3613
20Sheff Utd2432191540-2511
