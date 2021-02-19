Arsenal v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal have no new injury concerns arising from their Europa League draw at Benfica on Thursday.
Kieran Tierney could start after returning from a month-long injury as a substitute during that game, but Thomas Partey remains a fitness doubt.
Manchester City's Premier League top scorer Ilkay Gundogan has returned to training after missing the win at Everton with a groin issue.
Nathan Ake is their only other absentee.
- Gunners "can't put foot wrong" in Europa League - Saka
- Arsenal defend stance over Ozil comments
- Willian criticism "not unfair" - Arteta
- Man City "not in talks" over Messi move
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Arsenal always look more dangerous to me when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing through the middle, and it is a big boost for them to have him back in the team and scoring.
But Manchester City just keep churning out wins. They are playing really well anyway, and they have got Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the way back to full fitness, which is going to make them even better.
Prediction: 1-3
Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings, scoring at least twice in nine of those games.
- Arsenal have lost seven successive league matches against City, failing to score in their last three at home.
- The Gunners could fail to score in four consecutive home league games against the same opponent for the first time in their history.
Arsenal
- Arsenal's win against Leeds last time out was a first in four Premier League fixtures.
- The Gunners are unbeaten in six league games at home (W3, D3).
- Arsenal's four home defeats in 2020-21 equals their highest number of losses at the Emirates Stadium in a season.
- They have won just three of their past 18 top-flight matches against the league leaders (D4, L11).
- However, Arsenal's triumph against Liverpool in July means they can win consecutive games versus the team top of the table for the first time since 2007, when the second fixture was also against Manchester City.
- Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's hat-trick versus Leeds means he has scored 201 goals in 369 top-flight matches.
Manchester City
- Manchester City are the first top-flight team to win their opening 10 matches of a calendar year.
- Victory against Everton extended their record run to 17 matches in all competitions, 12 of them in the league.
- They are unbeaten in 24 competitive games since a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham in November.
- The loss versus Spurs was the last time they trailed in any Premier League fixture.
- City can equal the club record of 11 successive away victories in all competitions, set from May to November 2017.
- They have kept 22 clean sheets, more than any other team in the top five European leagues or top four divisions in England.
- Ilkay Gundogan is Manchester City's leading scorer in the Premier League, with his 11 goals all coming in his last 12 appearances.