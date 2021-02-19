Aston Villa v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa full-back Matty Cash will miss a game because of injury for the first time this season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash has a hamstring strain which will keep him out for at least three weeks.

Ahmed Elmohamady will most likely deputise in only his second league start of the season.

Timothy Castagne is fit for Leicester after a five-match absence with a hamstring problem but Ayoze Perez is a major doubt because of a knee injury.

Wes Morgan remains out, along with long-term absentees James Justin, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa were battered by Brighton last time out but they held on for a draw. That shows you what has changed about Dean Smith's side, because last season they would have lost that game 3-0.

This will be another tough test for Villa but they showed their resolve when they went to King Power Stadium in October and won 1-0.

This time, I can see the points being shared. Leicester's season is all about a top-four finish, because I don't see them or anyone else catching Manchester City now, and a draw would not be a bad result for them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 and are looking to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2003-04 season.

Leicester triumphed 4-1 at Villa Park last season. They have never won successive away league games against Villa.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have won three of their past four home league matches.

All but one of their 11 league victories this season has been earned with a clean sheet, but Villa have lost eight of the 10 games in which they've conceded.

Aston Villa have registered 12 clean sheets in their first 22 league fixtures of a season for the first time.

The three goals they have conceded in the opening 30 minutes of their league games is the joint-best record in the division this season, along with Manchester City.

Villa's solitary victory in their past 20 Premier League matches against a side in the top three came against Liverpool in October (D4, L15).

Ollie Watkins can become the first Villa player to score in four consecutive Premier League home matches since Gareth Barry from October to November 2006.

Leicester City