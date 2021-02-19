West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said he does not feel under pressure despite a poor run of Premier League results

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in contention to start after missing two matches with a thigh issue.

Fabian Balbuena could feature for the first time since 23 January following a calf injury.

Harry Kane is expected to start for Tottenham after he was left out as a precaution for their Europa League win.

Fellow forward Son Heung-min was substituted at half-time against Wolfsberger but should be available but Sergio Reguilon remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are flying and are up in fifth place, while Tottenham have been pretty ordinary, or worse, recently.

On form you would have to go with the Hammers every time but Harry Kane is back for Spurs now and a moment or two of quality from him could make all the difference - they really need it too.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham United could equal the club top-flight record of four successive defeats against the same opponent.

Nonetheless, Tottenham might fail to beat West Ham in a league season for the first time since 2013-14.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost just once in 10 Premier League matches, winning six and drawing three.

The Hammers' tally of 42 points is their best after 24 games of a top-flight season since they recorded 48 in 1985-86 and eventually finished third.

They have already earned three more points in 2020-21 than they did in the entirety of the previous season.

Defender Aaron Cresswell needs one more Premier League assist to match his career-best return of seven, set in 2017-18.

Tottenham Hotspur