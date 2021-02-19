West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in contention to start after missing two matches with a thigh issue.
Fabian Balbuena could feature for the first time since 23 January following a calf injury.
Harry Kane is expected to start for Tottenham after he was left out as a precaution for their Europa League win.
Fellow forward Son Heung-min was substituted at half-time against Wolfsberger but should be available but Sergio Reguilon remains out.
- "I'd change 90% of my life" - former West Ham midfielder Morrison
- Bale scores and assists in Spurs' Europa League win
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
West Ham are flying and are up in fifth place, while Tottenham have been pretty ordinary, or worse, recently.
On form you would have to go with the Hammers every time but Harry Kane is back for Spurs now and a moment or two of quality from him could make all the difference - they really need it too.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v Architects frontman Sam Carter
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham United could equal the club top-flight record of four successive defeats against the same opponent.
- Nonetheless, Tottenham might fail to beat West Ham in a league season for the first time since 2013-14.
West Ham United
- West Ham have lost just once in 10 Premier League matches, winning six and drawing three.
- The Hammers' tally of 42 points is their best after 24 games of a top-flight season since they recorded 48 in 1985-86 and eventually finished third.
- They have already earned three more points in 2020-21 than they did in the entirety of the previous season.
- Defender Aaron Cresswell needs one more Premier League assist to match his career-best return of seven, set in 2017-18.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have lost four of their past five league games, as many as in their previous 28.
- Spurs have won just once in seven top-flight away fixtures (D3, L3).
- They have lost seven Premier League matches this season. It is the second-worst return of Jose Mourinho's managerial career, after losing nine times with Chelsea in 2015-16.
- Tottenham have conceded eight goals in their past two games - the most a Mourinho team has ever let in across a two-match period.
- Mourinho has averaged 1.65 points per game in 49 matches as Tottenham manager. It is the lowest ratio of any Spurs boss since Juande Ramos' 1.17 between 2007 and 2008.
- Harry Kane's return of 11 goals in 15 Premier League appearances against West Ham is bettered only by his 14 versus Leicester City.
- Son Heung-min has scored three goals and assisted three in his last five Premier League games against West Ham.