Fulham v Sheffield United

Scott Parker's Fulham side have lost just once in six league games, however four have been drawn

TEAM NEWS

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to self-isolate in the wake of a positive coronavirus test.

Head coach Scott Parker is also without injured midfielder Tom Cairney.

Sheffield United's John Egan has been ruled out for eight weeks due to the dislocated toe he suffered against West Ham on Monday.

John Fleck again misses out because of illness, while Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell and Jack Robinson remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham are looking lively in attack and they have had a decent few days, moving to within six points of safety after beating Everton on Sunday and then getting a draw at Burnley on Wednesday.

Sheffield United were well beaten by West Ham last weekend, which was a big setback in their mini-revival, but I just have a funny feeling the Blades will get the points here.

They have only won one of their 12 away league games so far this season - at Old Trafford last month - but this is almost the last throw of the dice for Chris Wilder's side, and I think they will treat it as a game they absolutely have to win to have a chance of staying up.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham's solitary defeat in the past eight league meetings was by 2-0 at Bramall Lane in the top flight 14 years ago.

Sheffield United are winless in their five most recent league visits to Fulham, and their only victory in the last 12 away games in this fixture came in September 1985.

Fulham

Fulham have won only three of their 24 Premier League fixtures this season. Only two teams have won fewer than four of their opening 25 matches and gone on to avoid relegation: West Brom in 2004-05 and the Cottagers themselves in 2007-08.

They are looking to avoid setting an outright club record of nine consecutive top-flight home games without a win.

Fulham have drawn nine of their past 13 league matches, with their three defeats during that period all coming at Craven Cottage.

Their only goal in seven competitive home fixtures was scored by Ademola Lookman against Manchester United on 20 January.

Scott Parker's side are unbeaten in all seven league games this season against the other teams that begin this matchround in the bottom six of the table.

There have been 24 goals scored at Craven Cottage this season, level with Burnley's Turf Moor for the fewest in the division.

Sheffield United