Liverpool v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the season with the knee injury he suffered in a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and James Milner are both doubts and will face fitness tests.

Naby Keita could be involved but Diogo Jota is not yet fit.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start after missing two matches with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Allan is also available for the first time since mid-December after a hamstring injury of his own, but Yerry Mina has a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: external-link They've met at more crucial times in more successful seasons, but the 238th coming together of Liverpool and Everton sees both sides desperate for the kind of boost which a derby victory can bring.

Liverpool have won just two of their last 10 league games, and Everton only one of their past six.

Perhaps that urgent need for a lift might be good for the game? When backed into a corner Liverpool and Everton are likely to come out fighting.

It feels that this is more likely to be a passionate scrap - akin to October's 2-2 draw - rather than a sterile exercise in suffocation, such as last season's 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Neither Reds nor Blues need reminding that it's more than 21 years since Everton won at Anfield, and 23 meetings in all competitions since Everton beat Liverpool anywhere.

That run must end sometime.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have only taken one point from their past three games so they are hardly flying, but they seem to be far better away from home at the moment - and of course Liverpool have suddenly found it hard to get a result at Anfield, which is another reason Everton will fancy their chances.

You know Carlo Ancelotti's side will be feisty and they have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to lead their attack. If he plays, he will be a handful.

Prediction: 1-1

The Reds' first top-flight goal was netted by Harry Bradshaw in a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in September 1894

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 23 meetings in all competitions (W11, D12). It's the longest run without defeat against an opponent in their history.

Everton's current 20-match winless streak against Liverpool in the top flight is their worst against a single opponent.

This is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, with 24 matches ending level.

It has also produced a record 22 red cards.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost three consecutive league matches for the first time since November 2014.

The Reds have only twice endured four Premier League defeats in a row: September 1993 and November to December 2002.

The only reigning champions to lose more than three successive Premier League fixtures are Leicester City, who lost five in a row from January to February 2017.

Liverpool have lost five of their eight Premier League games in 2021, as many as they lost in 72 matches in 2019 and 2020 combined.

They could lose four home league matches in succession for only the second time in their history, having done so in 1923-24. No reigning top-flight champion has suffered four home league defeats in a row since Everton in 1928-29.

Everton