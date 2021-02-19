Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley and West Brom drew 0-0 in October, ending the longest wait (47 games) for a goalless draw from the start of a season in Premier League history

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are boosted by the return of captain Ben Mee, with Matej Vydra also expected to be available.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady are out with injuries sustained in midweek, while Chris Wood and Erik Pieters might not be fit to return.

West Brom forward Grady Diangana is back in contention following a groin strain.

Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier face fitness tests, but Kieran Gibbs has been ruled out with a shoulder problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are rarely very good or very bad, you know what kind of performance you are going to get from them. Even when they don't play well, they are still obdurate.

The Clarets just keep chipping away and every point they pick up edges them closer to safety - their draw with Brighton on Wednesday was another step in the right direction.

West Brom also got a good draw last time out, against Manchester United, but the Baggies are in a situation where they need to be winning games. I don't see that happening at Turf Moor.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just one of the seven Premier League meetings (D3, L3).

West Brom have scored in each of their past 14 away fixtures against Burnley in all competitions, dating back to April 1968.

The Baggies are aiming to win on consecutive league visits to Turf Moor for the first time since a run of three between 1953 and 1956.

Burnley

Burnley have won only one of their past eight league matches against promoted opposition, and none of their last three at Turf Moor.

There have been just 24 Premier League goals scored at Turf Moor this season, the joint-lowest total along with Craven Cottage.

The Clarets have conceded first in eight of their 12 Premier League home games this season, including each of the last five.

Ashley Barnes (25) and Chris Wood (22) have accounted for 31% of the 153 Premier League goals Burnley have scored on a Saturday. However, Barnes last scored a top-flight goal on a Saturday in November 2019 and Wood's last Saturday strike in the league came in July 2020.

Jay Rodriguez is one short of 100 career league goals.

West Bromwich Albion