Southampton v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tammy Abraham - who has scored four times for Chelsea in 2021 - will miss the trip to Southampton with an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a definite absentee with the hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's defeat against Wolves.

He joins Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo on the sidelines.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is a definite absentee with an ankle injury he picked up in Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

But midfielder Kai Havertz could be available for selection again after a recent knock.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won the last five Premier League meetings at Southampton.

Saints have won only one of the last 11 meetings in all competitions, drawing two and losing eight.

Southampton

Southampton have lost six consecutive league matches for the first time in their history, conceding 20 goals in the process.

Saints have conceded 20 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures this year having let in just 19 in their 16 matches in 2020.

Their tally of 16 Premier League points lost from winning positions this season is more than any other side.

Danny Ings is one of only four players to score 30 Premier League goals since the start of last season.

Ings' Premier League minutes-per-goal ratio for Southampton (161) is the best of any Saints player with 15 goals or more to their name.

Chelsea