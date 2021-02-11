Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar has scored 13 goals in 17 games this season for Paris St-Germain

Neymar will miss the first leg of Paris St-Germain's last-16 Champions League tie against his former club Barcelona with a thigh injury.

The Brazil forward was injured in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to the Nou Camp on Tuesday (20:00 GMT).

PSG say they expect Neymar, 29, to recover in around four weeks, which could see him return for the second leg on 10 March.

Neymar helped PSG reach their first ever Champions League final in August and has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances this term.

It is a second blow for Pochettino, with winger Angel di Maria already ruled out of the match with a thigh injury.