Scot Bennett's red card for Newport was their fourth in as many matches

Newport County and Grimsby Town have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in Saturday's League Two match at Rodney Parade.

The FA says the clubs "allegedly failed to control their players in an orderly fashion," in the 36th minute.

The flashpoint came after a foul from Scot Bennett that saw the Newport player sent off.

Despite having 10 men for almost an hour, Newport won the match 1-0.