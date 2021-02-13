National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Borough Sports Ground, England

Sutton United v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 15Eastmond
  • 24Milsom
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 14Dundas
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Browne

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 14Pearce
  • 12Fyfield
  • 8Mafuta
  • 19Smith
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 10Murtagh
  • 16Francis-Angol
  • 22Morias
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 23Marsh

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 11Whitely
  • 15Rhead
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay22135442202244
2Hartlepool2011362920936
3Sutton United18104430171334
4Stockport19104530201034
5Notts County18103525141133
6Altrincham229672725233
7Wrexham219572823532
8Eastleigh208752922731
9Boreham Wood198652114730
10Maidenhead United189362826230
11Bromley198563123829
12Halifax207673225727
13Aldershot208392830-227
14Solihull Moors178272118326
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red206591928-923
18Wealdstone196492740-1322
19Yeovil195592531-620
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn1853102138-1718
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
View full National League table

Top Stories