Izzy Christiansen has scored four goals in 12 Women's Super League appearances for Everton so far this season

Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen has signed a new deal to remain with the Women's Super League side for a further two-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old began her career at the Blues and went on to have spells with Birmingham City and Manchester City.

After joining French giants Lyon, where she helped them to the Women's Champions League final, the England international rejoined Everton in 2020.

"From day one she has improved our standards," boss Willie Kirk said.

"She had a slow start to her time after picking up a couple of niggly injuries almost immediately but since returning to the pitch it has been clear for all to see her undoubted quality.

"She is technically fantastic, physically in great condition and, tactically, way ahead of most players.

"Izzy will be pivotal to the success that we are trying to bring to the club."

During her time with Everton this season, Christiansen has scored four goals in 12 Women's Super League appearances and helped them reach the FA Cup final.

Everton are fifth in the WSL table having won five of their 12 games.