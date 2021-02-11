Jordan Willis: Sunderland centre-back out for six months with knee injury

Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jordan Willis receives treatment
Jordan Willis' injury means he may not be fit for the start of the 2021-22 season

Sunderland centre-back Jordan Willis will be out for "a minimum of six months" after suffering a serious knee injury in Tuesday's loss at Shrewsbury.

The former Coventry City defender, 26, was stretchered off in the seventh minute and will have surgery on a ruptured patellar tendon.

Willis has played 60 times for League One Sunderland since joining in 2019.

"We feel for him, he's a really good player and its a huge loss for us," said Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC