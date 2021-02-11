Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Jordan Willis' injury means he may not be fit for the start of the 2021-22 season

Sunderland centre-back Jordan Willis will be out for "a minimum of six months" after suffering a serious knee injury in Tuesday's loss at Shrewsbury.

The former Coventry City defender, 26, was stretchered off in the seventh minute and will have surgery on a ruptured patellar tendon.

Willis has played 60 times for League One Sunderland since joining in 2019.

"We feel for him, he's a really good player and its a huge loss for us," said Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson.