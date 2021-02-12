We have a new manager with a daunting task and a reinvigorated striker going into the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

There is a Lanarkshire derby to look forward to, while Aberdeen are anxious to snap out of their goal drought.

Let's crack on with a rundown of what to keep an eye on.

No gentle reintroduction for Wright at Kilmarnock

New Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright was not too downhearted after starting life at Rugby Park with a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell on Wednesday.

"I'm encouraged, we bossed possession," said the former St Johnstone boss - and the stats back that up, with the hosts having 59% of the ball and 18 shots, However, Killie were pretty toothless up top and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

With Kirk Broadfoot and Stuart Findlay still missing, the central defensive pairing of Clevid Dikamona and Zach Medley had a few hairy moments and they are likely to be under significantly more pressure at Ibrox on Saturday.

Kilmarnock, just four points off the bottom, have now lost six in a row with a trip to Aberdeen following their encounter with Rangers.

Wright takes a club on a six-game losing streak to the league leaders, who have won every home game this season, conceding just one goal

Wright earned a 0-0 draw on his last visit to Ibrox with Saints almost two years ago and the newly slimline Northern Irishman would probably eat your hand off for a repeat if he wasn't counting his calories.

Rangers' attack is blunted with both Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe serving bans, but Steven Gerrard is sure to want a response after last Sunday's draw at Hamilton, a display he called the "worst performance of the season" from his team.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Steven Davies were rested for that one and it's a safe bet that both will return as the runaway Premiership leaders look to maintain a 100% home record.

Will chairman's backing spur McInnes on?

Derek McInnes was under a spot of pressure going into last weekend's game at Easter Road and a 2-0 defeat leaves Aberdeen five points behind Hibernian in the slog to finish third, albeit with a game in hand.

Then came the often-dreaded backing from the chairman, with Dave Cormack insisting the club are "fully behind" their man after a troubling run of one win in eight.

Cormack has probably released more statements since taking over at the end of 2019 than predecessor Stewart Milne did in his 22 years at Pittodrie and keeping his boss quiet will be high on McInnes' wish list.

The Dons, without a goal in four games, have gathered six more points than Hibs from the same number of home matches, so a return to the north east will be welcome.

St Mirren haven't won at Pittodrie since 2011 but recently put to bed a much longer sequence without success at Celtic Park and they bundled Aberdeen out of the League Cup in Paisley in November.

Jim Goodwin's side fell apart in a four-minute spell as Celtic gained revenge with a big win on Wednesday but they have not suffered back-to-back league losses since a horrible run of six successive defeats ended in early October.

Edouard back in groove but do Saints have his measure?

It may be too late to revive Celtic's defence of their Premiership crown but striker Odsonne Edouard appears to have found his mojo again.

The French striker knocked in a penalty against St Mirren to make it six goals in his last five appearances and has crept to the top of the league's scoring table with 13.

The 23-year-old had a barren spell over the autumn, with just one strike in nine matches in all competitions but Celtic only lost once in that period. In the seven league matches he has missed through injury or for coronavirus-related reasons, Neil Lennon's side dropped points in five.

Will Edouard top the Premiership scoring chart for the second season running?

He may have struggled to recreate the sparkling form that brought hauls of 23 and 28 goals in the past two campaigns but 18 from 30 outings this time round is not too shabby.

St Johnstone, on a Premiership run of one defeat in eight (3W 4D), did a good job of keeping Edouard quiet when they picked up a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in December and the centre forward was withdrawn before Celtic grabbed two very late goals for a win on their last visit to Perth.

In his time at the Glasgow club, Celtic have banged in 35 goals against Saints and he has been limited to just two of those.

Accies seek further derby delight

It's derby day at Fir Park and how bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Accies would love to make it a hat-trick of victories at the home of their Lanarkshire rivals.

Brian Rice's side picked up a thoroughly-deserved point at home to Rangers with the last kick of the ball to remind people that they should not be written off in the scrap to avoid the drop.

And they have enjoyed these fixtures of late, losing only one of the last six and winning three of their last four at Fir Park.

Accies have gone five without a win (3L 2D) since scudding 'Well 3-0 to torpedo Keith Lasley's chances of succeeding Stephen Robinson, and Graham Alexander is bedding in nicely since he took the helm at the Steelmen.

Motherwell are going in the right direction, with nine points from their last four Premiership outings, and gave Celtic a scare in a 2-1 defeat. If they can buck the recent derby trend, with games against St Johnstone and St Mirren to follow, they might just find themselves in a tussle to make the top six.