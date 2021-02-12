Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Scotland, Dundee Utd, Hibernian
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has backed Rangers' disciplinary stance, claiming the Old Firm get targeted more by the Scottish FA. (Scottish Sun)
New Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright wants to make Kyle Lafferty his first signing at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has become the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Lennon at Parkhead. (Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has warned the Ibrox club not to listen to former chairman Dave King that the title is already won. (Daily Record)
Hibernian assistant manager John Potter believes everything should be done to ensure postponed Scottish Cup fixtures do not lead to the tournament being shelved this season. (Scotsman)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has revealed he had to take training with his team via Zoom as snow battered Scotland. (Daily Record)
Former Hibernian and Celtic striker Derek Riordan believes the Parkhead club have "downed tools" but feels Hibs do not have the ability in their squad to sneak into second place. (Scotsman)