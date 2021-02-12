Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has backed Rangers' disciplinary stance, claiming the Old Firm get targeted more by the Scottish FA. (Scottish Sun external-link )

New Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright wants to make Kyle Lafferty his first signing at Rugby Park. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has become the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Lennon at Parkhead. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has warned the Ibrox club not to listen to former chairman Dave King that the title is already won. (Daily Record external-link )

Hibernian assistant manager John Potter believes everything should be done to ensure postponed Scottish Cup fixtures do not lead to the tournament being shelved this season. (Scotsman external-link )

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has revealed he had to take training with his team via Zoom as snow battered Scotland. (Daily Record external-link )